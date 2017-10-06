Streetwise Reports Interviews CJ Partners’ Colin Lee Novick Who Says Japan is Fertile Ground for Biotech Deals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – October 06, 2017) – Japan and the United States are hotspots for companies that are looking to license-out exciting regenerative medicine technology, says Colin Lee Novick, managing director of CJ PARTNERS. In this interview with The Life Sciences Report, Novick discusses a regenerative medicine company pursuing partnerships in Japan for its cell therapies to treat chronic tendinosis, damaged or aged skin, and pattern baldness.

The Life Sciences Report: Colin, would you bring us up to date on RepliCel Life Sciences Inc.’s trials?

Colin Lee Novick: From a biotech company’s point of view, one of the important things is successfully meeting clinical trial endpoints. But from a biotech investor’s point of view, what’s oftentimes really important are the answers to the questions: When are you going to have your partner and where are you going to have that exit?

Both these questions were top-of-mind for RepliCel and its investors this year. Firstly, RepliCel successfully finished the clinical trials for RCS-01 and RCT-01, for tendon regeneration and skin rejuvenation, respectively. What followed is that these have fueled discussions with potential partners.

For instance, RepliCel had one clinical trial, Phase 1/2a, for tendon repair in chronic Achilles tendinosis on the RCT-01, a randomized 3:1, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial at the University of British Columbia Sports Medicine Clinic with eight participants. As for final results, the trial met its goal and established a complete safety profile at six months that showed no serious adverse events related to the study treatment or injection procedure. Usually, with the injection, you’re going to get some mild irritation, but that’s not a large safety issue. It allows RepliCel to proceed to the next stage.

Continue reading this interview: Japan Is Fertile Ground for Biotech Deals

