Strongbow Appoints Glenn Kondo as CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strongbow Exploration Inc. (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SBW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Kondo as Chief Financial Officer as of June 1, 2018. Mr. Kondo will replace Ms. Zara Boldt in this role, as Ms. Boldt will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Richard Williams, Strongbow’s CEO commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Glenn as Strongbow’s new CFO. Glenn’s extensive operational experience, most recently with Lucara Diamond Corporation and prior to that with Anglo American, will be of significant benefit to Strongbow as we continue our efforts to re-start the past-producing South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, UK. Based from London, England, Glenn will be an excellent addition to our management team. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Zara Boldt for her service to the Company.”

Mr. Kondo is a highly qualified finance professional with extensive senior executive and corporate board experience in the mining industry, most recently with Lucara Diamond Corporation, owner of the Karowe mine in Botswana, one of the world’s most successful and profitable diamond mines, as well as Anglo American. He has been directly responsible for delivering significant commercial growth internationally by leading mergers and acquisitions, raising capital finance and achieving business transformation through operational performance and project management. Mr. Kondo is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

For additional information please contact: Irene Dorsman at (604) 210 8752 or by e-mail at idorsman@strongbowexploration.com or Sherman Dahl of Pretium Communications at (250) 558 8340.

Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Tim Blythe

Camilla Horsfall

Nick Elwes tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com

camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com

nick.elwes@blytheweigh.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.