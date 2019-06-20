Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Students hopeful newly appointed Minister Romano will reverse misguided policies Students hopeful newly appointed Minister Romano will reverse misguided policies CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedStudents hopeful newly appointed Minister Romano will reverse misguided policiesHumane Society International/Canada heralds landmark victory for sharks as Canada bans shark fin trade Kintavar Begins 2019 Exploration Program on Mitchi Copper Project; Targets 5,000 Meter Drilling Program