Study Finds Most Instagrammed Cruise Destinations According to 1.8M Posts

MONTREAL, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a study of over 1.8M Instagram posts by cruise booking site Seahub, the Caribbean and the Bahamas are the most Instagrammed cruise destinations with over 80,000 mentions each. They were followed by Mexico, Greece, Italy and Australia, each earning over 40,000 mentions.

Norway, France, Spain and Vietnam also earned a spot in the top 15 with over 20,000 mentions each. Along with the top destinations, the study also found the most Instagrammed cruise lines, as well as the most popular drinks and meals that cruisers were posting on Instagram.

To find this data, Seahub scraped Instagram for #cruise to obtain over 1.8 million posts. They grouped all posts by mentions of specific keywords or destinations and determined rankings by case frequency.

The full study can be found here: https://www.seahub.com/blog/seaside-snapshots-perfect-cruise

