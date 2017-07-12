STYR Labs Expands Internationally with New Office in Dubai

SCOTTSDALE, AZ–(Marketwired – Jul 12, 2017) – STYR Labs, innovative big data nutrition tech company that drives healthy lifestyles, today announces the opening of its new office in Dubai and the appointment of Walid Moneimne as STYR International’s CEO. On the heels of its second office opening in the U.S., STYR plans to expand the advanced nutrition ecosystem across EMEA and APAC.

Moneimne brings more than 25 years of senior management experience in the information and communications technology space, with a proven track record of launching new initiatives and consistent revenue and profitability growth, including implementing multi-billion in multi-year contracts.

Prior to joining STYR Labs, Moneimne was the Senior Vice President for Nokia Networks for Europe Middle East and Africa, where he also served as Chairman for Nokia Siemens Networks for the Middle East and Africa region. Before Nokia, he held various senior positions in Dell as Vice President for Enterprise in EMEA and Vice President of HP for Emerging Markets and Regional General Manager at Xerox Corporation in the U.S. and in Europe. Moneimne’s global network will help him excel in his primary role of managing the Dubai office and overseeing STYR’s business model and growth internationally.

“Walid is a very well-known international business leader, uniquely skilled at developing partners across diversified regions,” said Sergio Radovcic, Founder of STYR Labs. “We’re excited about the opening of our Dubai office and confident that he will expand our business by bringing strategic partners to STYR Labs, and deliver our ecosystem to multiple countries throughout the world.”

“STYR is already leading the nutrition industry in the U.S. with its world-class robust app, connected fitness devices and customized supplements,” said Walid. “The company now has the opportunity to rapidly expand and scale its business by offering its fitness and nutrition ecosystem internationally. I’m eager to use my international skills and experience to drive adoption of STYR’s brand and ecosystem to positively impact cultures and lives around the world.”

STYR Labs is an innovative nutrition tech company founded in 2014 on the idea that motion and nutrition are directly related to an individual’s healthy lifestyle. The company converts health and fitness data into nutritional advice by leveraging its holistic ecosystem that includes a mobile app, low cost IoT devices and direct-to-consumer supplements and nutrition products. Using a database of 250,000 research articles, proprietary food logging technologies and gamification, the app creates customized vitamins, proteins, electrolytes, bars and juices backed by science. Headquartered in Scottsdale, STYR delivers its platform directly and through strategic partnerships in 110 countries around the world.