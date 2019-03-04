CBJ — The possibility of having faulty brake lights has led to automaker Subaru recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall covers certain 2014 to 2016 Forester, 2008 through 2016 Impreza and 2013 through 2017 Crosstrek vehicles.

Subaru says cleaning products containing silicone can emit a gas that can seep into the brake lamp switch and cut off the electrical contact. That can stop the brake lights from working, but brakes will still function.

The automaker says the problem doesn’t happen very often, with less than 40 cases reported thus far.

The recall is being done worldwide, but the number of vehicles impacted in Canada was not made known. However, if you have one of the vehicles listed above from those years, it would be a good idea to speak with your dealership.

