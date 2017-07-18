Subway(R) Franchisees Donate $10,000 to Red Cross during BC Wildfire Crisis

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 18, 2017) - As they have done many times before, Subway® restaurants of British Columbia will be supporting their neighbours during the BC Wildfire crisis.

This time, Subway® restaurants Franchise Owners throughout BC are donating $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross. The owners want to feed the displaced families of BC who are facing the greatest struggle of their lives during the BC Wildfire crisis.

“The owners of our 442 Subway® restaurants in BC live alongside the people who are struggling through this fire crisis. They want to help,” says Margo Micallef, Chair & CEO of Subway Developments 2000 Inc. (Area Developer for the Subway® brand). “We will do all we can to assist our neighbours in need.”

Inspired by her colleagues in the Subway® Family, Micallef has pledged an additional $10,000 donation to the Red Cross from her organization, thus bringing the total Team Subway® BC contribution to $20,000.

Subway® guests are welcome to offer their assistance to other BC families during this crisis. Part proceeds from sales of the new Subway® Italian Hero Panini or Italian Hero Sandwich will be donated to the Red Cross.

Buy a hero to be a hero!

Subway® diners will be able to offer further donations to the Red Cross with the Subway® Cares Card program. Any dollar amount can be added to a purchase as a donation to the Red Cross. No matter what part of the province they find themselves, BC residents in need of the services and assistance offered by the Red Cross during this crisis will benefit from this simple donation program. Subway® is putting this campaign in place as quickly as possible and will collect funds in all BC Subway® shops until the end of August.

In many of the relocation centres, volunteers will be offered Subway® lunches. With help from local food suppliers, Subway® Sandwich Artists will deliver meals to the relief workers and displaced residents. “These volunteers are true heroes! We need to keep them strong so, together we can keep our province beautiful and safe,” says Micallef.

Guests wanting to support the donation efforts will find more information in all BC Subway® locations.