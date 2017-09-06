Successful Media Entrepreneur Introduces PatientTalk.com, First Video-Centric Healthcare Site by Patients for Patients, at the 2017 Stanford Medicine X Conference

STANFORD, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 6, 2017) – Entrepreneur and former television executive John Symes will be introducing PatientTalk.com, a video-centric healthcare website, at the 2017 Stanford Medicine X Conference held September 15-17 at Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

PatientTalk.com is the first-ever video-centric healthcare site featuring real patients and prominent medical experts discussing their personal and professional experiences with breast cancer and has produced additional series on obesity, back pain and joint replacements.

At Stanford Medicine X, Symes will be part of a panel on ePatient and Caregiver Stories that will also include Dominique Schell, founder of Crutch4Sarcoma; Chethan Sarabu, fellow on clinical informatics at Stanford University; and Navita Dyal, founder of GLITR.

Symes will present “At PatientTalk.com: See How Compelling Patient Videos and Expert Medical Advice Form a Powerful Connection.” This presentation will occur on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1:50pm – 2:10pm.

The conference is hosted by the Stanford University School of Medicine and is being held at the school’s new $90 million Li Ka Shing Center for Learning and Knowledge (291 Campus Drive, Stanford, California).

“At its core, Patient Talk is an educational and aspirational website that is there for patients, caregivers, and loved ones to better understand how patients respond to the discovery of a disease, how to treat it and deal with the side effects that come with the territory,” Symes said. “It also provides key support and communication tools to get significant others involved through the uncharted waters of dealing with a difficult diagnosis, be it critical or chronic.”

The online service currently offers 25 hours of original video content on topics including breast cancer, obesity, back pain, joint replacements and will soon launch its next series on Lyme disease. Work is underway to develop several more series that will focus on subjects including migraines, Type 1 diabetes, prostate cancer, acne, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. Symes expects to produce more than 60 diagnosis series in the next five years, with all content created in-house and distributed exclusively on the site.

According to Symes, the goal of PatientTalk.com is to provide people diagnosed with potentially life-threatening and chronic conditions with information about the practical, physical and emotional issues they may face as a result of their diagnosis. PatientTalk.com also provides important information from medical experts in their area of specialty, and allows doctors to explain things in a way they wish they could if they had more time with their patients.

The inspiration for PatientTalk.com came from Symes’ experience with his wife of 30 years, Meg, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently the director of special events at Cancer Support Community Pasadena.

“During this period of anxiety and heightened emotion we sought help through traditional health websites but found they all had essentially the same clinical information,” said Symes. “I saw my wife reach out to her friends and family for advice about their own experiences with breast cancer and how much that helped her through her journey and decided that the patient voice is an incredibly powerful source of real life experience, all captured on video.”

Symes is former president of MGM Worldwide Television and Executive Vice President of Creative Affairs for Paramount Network Television, where he oversaw the production and distribution of more than 5,000 hours of television programming including “Cheers,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “MacGyver,” “Family Ties,” “Stargate SGI,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Frasier.”

About Medicine X

Medicine X is a 3-day conference that serves as catalyst for new ideas about the future of medicine and healthcare. The initiative explores how emerging technologies will advance the practice of medicine, improve health, and empower patients to be active participants in their own care.

About PatientTalk.com

PatientTalk.com is a patient-centered, network-quality video website for people diagnosed with potentially life-threatening and chronic diagnoses. The healthcare site features real patients and medical experts talking about the practical, physical and emotional issues faced during and after treatment.

For more information about Patient Talk, please visit PatientTalk.com