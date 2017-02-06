Successful Rapid Prototype Design and Test Conducted REGI U.S., Inc.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON–(Marketwired – Feb. 6, 2017) - REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or “the Company”)

Paul Porter, Vice President of Engineering, REGI U.S., Inc. (OTC PINK:RGUS) is pleased to announce the successful construction and initial testing of a small RadMax® pump. This pump, based on a previously tested RadMax prototype, was designed for a low volume hydraulic fluid application.

While REGI believes the RadMax technologoy has strong promise for commercialization, the primary purpose of this construction and test was to validate our new fast track design and testing procedures for proof-of-concept prototype designs using additive manufacturing methods. The original design called for most parts to be machined from plastic while in the current build most parts were designed and printed in nylon-plastic from our inhouse 3D printer. This allows for easy and timely design modifications. The total time required from the decision to build the prototype to testing it was less than 30 days. It is our intention to use this process in the future for rapid construction and testing of new designs and prototypes of applications under development.

Pictures of pump construction and a short video of the testing can be found on the RadMax Technologies website (radmaxtech.com).

RadMax Technologies, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of REGI U.S., Inc., is developing for commercialization multiple improved axial vane type rotary devices using our Patented RadMax™ Rotary Technology. This Technology allows for revolutionary designs of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors pumps and other devices. One current prototype, The RadMax™ engine, has only two unique moving parts, the vanes (up to 12) and the rotor, compared to the 40 moving parts in a simple four-cylinder piston engine. This innovative design makes it possible to produce up to 24 continuous power impulses per one rotation that is vibration-free and extremely quiet. The RadMax™ engine also has several capabilities allowing it to operate on fuels including gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, propane and diesel. For more information, please visit radmaxtech.com.

