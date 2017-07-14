Suit up, Chicago: INDOCHINO Opens First Showroom in the Windy City

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – July 14, 2017) – INDOCHINO, the world’s largest dedicated made to measure menswear company, unveils its Chicago flagship today in the heart of the city’s shopping district, The Magnificent Mile. This luxurious new shopping experience opens at premium shopping destination The Shops at North Bridge and is ideal for men looking to stand out during any occasion with impeccably tailored, fully personalized clothing that doesn’t cost a fortune.

Chicago is one of INDOCHINO’s largest online markets and the premier 1,333-square foot location of The Shops at North Bridge, conveniently situated right off Michigan Avenue, follows high customer demand for a permanent brick-and-mortar location in the city.

INDOCHINO showrooms promise a luxurious and highly engaging experience, a superior alternative to off-the-rack retailers. Customers are paired with a Style Guide who tailors the appointment based on their needs and helps them to build their one-of-a-kind suit or shirt. Style Guides take measurements, assist with fabric selection, and walk shoppers through endless personalization options, including buttons, pockets, lapels, and monograms. Each garment is made to order and delivered in around four weeks.

Large fabric panels hang throughout the modern, open space and mannequin clusters showcase the top suiting designs and extensive customization options. Tables with marble, glass and walnut finishes are devoted to iMac working stations, shirting customization options and accessories.

“Chicago is home to one of our largest online customer bases and has been a top priority for our brick-and-mortar expansion given the results of our data driven showroom expansion methodology,” said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. “Based on internal and external consumer metric analysis we knew we had to put down roots in the Windy City. Having lived in Lincoln Park for many years with my sons Liam and Aidan, this launch is especially meaningful to me. Chicago and its people are incredible.”

The Shops at North Bridge is the second of four INDOCHINO locations to open in major American cities this summer, increasing its showroom network by 30% to 17 across North America. This includes new retail spaces in Washington in addition to Chicago and second locations in Philadelphia and New York, with the company aiming to open 150 showrooms globally in the next five years.

“This expansion comes at a momentous time in our history. After a decade of pioneering and building a large-scale made to measure business, we are in profitable standing and on track to average 50% YOY growth between 2015 and 2017,” continued Drew Green. “This is the second of four showrooms to open in the space of a month and I can’t thank the entire team enough for their tireless efforts to build a suit revolution and change the way a generation of men suit up.”

NEW CHICAGO SHOWROOM INFO:

Address: The Shops at North Bridge, Level 2 by Sunglass Hut (520 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611)

Telephone: (312) 222-2521

Hours: Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Pricing: Made to measure suits are available from $399 and shirts from $79

To book an appointment with a Style Guide, visit: www.indochino.com/showrooms

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO BE ENTERED IN A DRAW FOR A CUSTOM WARDROBE

The first 250 customers who book an appointment at the Chicago showroom and get measured will be entered to win a perfectly tailored wardrobe of two suits and five shirts, all made to measure. No purchase necessary.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO has updated the traditional tailoring experience for the modern man. Inspired daily by the belief that men don’t need to spend a fortune for custom clothing, the brand creates an elevated experience without the high price tag usually associated with made to measure.

INDOCHINO is the first online company to disrupt the retail sector by delivering mass customized apparel to its customers and is now the largest dedicated made to measure menswear company. The company’s multi-touch customer experience allows men to order their made to measure clothing online, via mobile or in person at INDOCHINO showrooms.

