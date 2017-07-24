Suit up, DMV: INDOCHINO Opens First Washington, DC Area Showroom

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – July 24, 2017) – INDOCHINO, the world’s largest dedicated made to measure menswear company, is laying down roots in the Washington area and launching its first permanent showroom in the region. This luxurious new shopping experience officially opens today in Tysons Galleria, and is destined to be a haven for men looking to stand out on Capitol Hill or in the boardroom with impeccably tailored, fully personalized clothing that doesn’t cost a fortune.

INDOCHINO’s newest showroom follows the resounding success of a series of pop-up stores in the Washington, DC area in recent years, and the region is one of the company’s largest online markets. The 2,500-square-foot space opens on the main level (2nd floor) of Tysons Galleria, the premier destination of upscale shopping in the DMV.

INDOCHINO showrooms promise a premium and highly engaging shopping experience. Customers are paired with a Style Guide who tailors the appointment based on their needs and helps them to build their one-of-a-kind suit or shirt. Style Guides take measurements, introduce the customer to hundreds of fabric options, and walk shoppers through endless personalization options, including buttons, pockets, lapels and monograms. Each garment is made-to-order and delivered in approximately four weeks.

“Since the beginning, INDOCHINO has had a loyal and growing clientele of savvy Washingtonians who are keenly aware of our superior alternative to off the rack clothing and expensive custom options,” said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. “With a history of highly successful pop ups in DC and a huge number of locals who update their wardrobes regularly via their online profile, we are extremely pleased to finally build a permanent showroom in the region and give our DMV clients the hands-on attention and selection that they deserve and desire.”

Ideally situated in Tysons Galleria, with easy access to or from DC, Maryland and Virginia via car or Metro, the Washington showroom is one of four to open in major American cities this summer. By August, INDOCHINO’s showroom network will increase by 30% to 17 across North America, including its first showroom in Chicago and second locations in New York and Philadelphia as the company continues to change the way a generation of men shop for clothing.

NEW DMV SHOWROOM INFO:

INDOCHINO Washington

Address: Tysons Galleria | Level 2, Suite 2014 (near Macy’s between Anthropologie and Bally)

2001 International Drive, McLean, VA 22102

Telephone: (703) 866-8995

Showroom Manager: Priti Mandalia

Hours: Monday – Saturday | 10AM-9PM; Sunday |12-6PM

Pricing: Made to measure suits are available from $399 and shirts from $79

Book an Appointment: Visit www.indochino.com/showrooms.

Images: Download images of the showroom in Tysons Galleria via www.dropbox.com.

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT; BE ENTERED TO WIN A CUSTOM WARDROBE

The first 250 customers who book an appointment at the Washington showroom and get measured will be entered into a draw to win a perfectly tailored wardrobe consisting of two suits and five shirts, all made to measure. No purchase necessary. To book an appointment with a Style Guide, visit: www.indochino.com/showrooms.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO has updated the traditional tailoring experience for the modern man. Inspired daily by the belief that men don’t need to spend a fortune for custom clothing, the brand creates an elevated experience without the high price tag usually associated with made to measure.

INDOCHINO is the first online company to disrupt the retail sector by delivering mass customized apparel to its customers and is now the largest dedicated made-to-measure Menswear Company. The company’s multi-touch customer experience allows men to order their made to measure clothing online at www.indochino.com, via mobile or in person at INDOCHINO showrooms.

