Summary – 2017/18 Drilling Program – Samalayuca Copper Property, Chihuahua State, Mexico

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to provide a summary of final results from the 2017/2018 diamond drilling program at Company’s Samalayuca Copper project in Northern Chihuahua state, Mexico (the “Property”). The drilling program was conducted in three phases, beginning in August 2017 and ending in November 2018. Sixty-two (62) drill holes (DDH’s) totalling 6700 meters tested a 5-kilometer long mineralized zone covering approximately two thirds of the length of the property. A total of 2,990 core samples were taken. Fifty-seven (57) of the 62 holes had sections with copper grades greater than 0.1% copper, with some sections as high as 0.95%, and estimated true mineralization widths up to 36 meters, as detailed in News Releases on Jan. 17, 2019 , and Oct. 11 , Aug. 17 , Aug. 2 and Feb. 8 , 2018, including accompanying maps and sections ( Oct. 11 and Aug. 17 , 2018) which are filed on SEDAR . A plan map of the drilling is shown on Map 1 (attached and filed on SEDAR) with drilling highlights summarized on Tables 1 and 2.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

MAP 1 – SAMALAYUCA DRILLING AREA

The drilling gave encouraging data on two fronts. First, from the three areas with the most intensive drilling, the Gloria, Gloria Extension, and Gloria Extension East (Table 1) where the extensive copper mineralization was defined by the drilling, the data indicates that the Company should continue planning towards a proposed pilot mining program (see “Pilot Mine Planning” below). Second, the results from the 5 other areas drilled (Table 2) also show good copper values with less detailed drilling and will require more detailed exploration.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Cu (%) Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Cu (%) Gloria Zone Gloria Extension Zone (continued) SC17_001 9.3 10.75 1.45 0.11 SC18_031 84.7 93.7 9 0.215 15.5 19.5 4 0.15 SC18_032 3.95 11 7.05 0.195 SC17_002 14.65 18.7 4.05 0.11 58 64 6 0.462 SC17_004 10.4 13 2.6 0.23 Gloria Extension East Zone 40.35 42.05 1.7 0.67 SC18_033 35.3 43.5 8.2 0.662 SC17_005 29.9 31.75 1.85 0.3 SC18_034 29.4 39.5 10.1 0.343 SC17_006 33.9 38 4.1 0.13 SC18_035 43.9 54 10.1 0.291 SC17_008 0 6.5 6.5 0.27 SC18_036 41.9 46 4.1 0.34 SC17_009 9 16 7 0.46 49 69 20 0.249 73.5 85.5 12 0.56 SC18_038 37.9 47.45 9.55 0.34 SC17_016 20 25 5 0.14 SC18_039 36.45 46 9.55 0.377 SC17_018 32 42 10 0.67 55 70.45 15.45 0.211 SC17_020 21.55 26.6 5.05 0.95 SC18_040 13.5 20 6.5 0.226 Gloria Extension Zone 68 75 7 0.204 SC17_022 14.5 42.25 27.75 0.51 91 105.4 14.4 0.349 SC17_023 10 61 51 0.36 SC18_041 13.3 26.75 13.45 0.391 SC18_024 8 38 30 0.342 SC18_042 15 34.2 19.2 0.287 53 59.5 6.5 0.223 SC18_043 29 54 25 0.316 SC18_025 57.2 65 7.8 0.394 SC18_044 12.05 17 4.95 0.277 69 77.9 8.9 0.27 SC18_045 19 27 8 0.427 84 115 31 0.394 32 35.5 3.5 0.203 SC18_026 34 59 25 0.433 59 66.2 7.2 0.18 126.4 129.2 2.8 0.194 SC18_046 42 54 12 0.297 SC18_027 52.5 60.5 8 0.214 58 64 6 0.41 SC18_028 19.7 51.5 31.8 0.376 SC18_047 19.2 27 7.8 0.281 SC18_029 8.5 26.5 18 0.31 SC18_048 27 36 9 0.305 68 72 4 0.967 SC18_049 56.5 64 7.5 0.325 SC18_030 36 89 53 0.357 66 72 6 0.35

* The true width is thought to be 50-70% of intersected width.

Table 1 – Summary of Significant intersections – Gloria, Gloria Extension, Gloria Extension East

Chairman Terrence Martell commented, “We have always believed that the Samalayuca Copper Property had tremendous potential. Our belief was based on the sheer size of the vast property and the quantity of green oxidized copper mineralization on the surface. The data and understanding of the Property that we have gleaned from this two-year drilling / exploration program has justified our belief in the tremendous potential inherent in this project.”

Geology

The Samalayuca property covers copper mineralization in the Samalayuca Sierra, characterized as a Stratiform Copper Deposit type, by qualified persons, Michel Gauthier and Jocelyn Pelletier (2012), and Jacques Marchand and Michel Boily (2013). Fine disseminated chalcopyrite-bornite and associated oxide copper minerals, common to these deposits, are noted in a wide chloritized zone along the Sierra with mineralized zones from 3 to 36 m wide, true thickness, as defined in the artisanal surface pits. The stratigraphy strikes NW and dips gently, approximately 25 degrees NE, although it is variable. Vertical faults can also generate supergene copper enrichment when they cut the mineralized strata. The old pits dug by the artisanal miners (gambusinos) targeted higher grade, surface, copper zones, exploiting them by shallow (< 20 m deep) open pits and hand cobbing the ore for direct shipping to a smelter.

Pilot Mine Planning

The Company’s goal for the drilling program was to define specific areas with the greatest potential for a proposed pilot mining program. The intensive definition drilling focused on three mineralized areas, Gloria Extension, Gloria Extension East and Gloria zones in the central part of the Property, over a length of 2 kilometers. The Gloria Extension, a 500-meter zone at the center of the Property, had the highest average copper values and also the widest mineralized zones. The Gloria Extension East, a 1 km+ zone with similar copper grades to Gloria Extension, but narrower widths, is adjacent to, and southeast of, Gloria Extension, separated by a fault. The Gloria Zone, a 300-metre zone adjacent to, and northwest of, Gloria Extension has significant copper mineralization which is accessible directly from an existing surface pit. The Company believes that these zones are all excellent candidates for a proposed pilot mining program and has begun a bulk sampling program to further define the copper values, mineralogy and metallurgy, to determine copper recoveries and to evaluate mining scenarios.

It should be noted that there has been no feasibility or prefeasibility study or preliminary economic analysis, relating to production, carried out on the Samalayuca project and no NI 43-101 compliant reserves have yet been defined and, as such, the project has not been shown to be economic. Inferred Mineral Resources of 4,100,281 T at 0.47 % Cu and 5.8 g/t Ag, were defined in a report dated April 20, 2013 by Dr. Michel Boily (PhD. P.Geo.), an independent qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101, which was filed on SEDAR on October 7, 2013. One of the partners in the Project, Firex S.A. de C.V. has committed to proceed to production without the requirement of the above noted studies, once all permits are in place. Note that a decision to proceed to a pilot mining program, if taken, does not constitute a decision to proceed to commercial production.

Further Exploration

Drilling at the Concha, Suerte, El Paso, Gloria NW, Thor, and Juliana zones showed good copper values however, the drilling was limited and further exploration is required to define these mineralized zones (Map 1). Table 2 shows significant values for Cu > 0.1% for these zones. Future exploration will also target three zones, previously mined by artisanal miners, not yet drilled by VVC, including Zorra, Trinidad and San Nicolas (Map 1). Surface samples from the Zorra zone showed the highest copper values from the Samalayuca property. The Company has received regulatory approval for drilling and exploration of these three untested areas.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Cu (%) Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Cu (%) Gloria NW Zone Concha Zone (continued) SC17_010 11 17 6 0.23 50 55 5 0.547 84.7 95.35 10.65 0.39 SC18_059 0 3.4 3.4 0.309 SC17_011 62.7 69.75 7.05 0.35 96 101 5 0.155 Thor Zone SC18_060 0 3 3 0.3 SC17_012 8.6 15.6 7 0.29 31.7 34 2.3 0.395 Juliana Zone 36 39 3 0.15 SC18_052 27.7 29.2 1.5 0.494 53.7 55.8 2.1 0.696 Suerte Zone 60 63.8 3.8 0.367 SC18_054 29.5 32.5 3 0.287 SC18_061 9.4 12.3 2.9 0.17 SC18_055 20 24 4 0.774 59 75 15 0.24 Concha Zone 106.75 110.75 4 0.502 SC18_056 31 50.65 19.65 0.315 SC18_062 8 11 3 0.223 SC18_057 23 51 28 0.788 66.45 78 11.55 0.229 SC18_058 27.8 31 3.2 0.165 102 105 3 0.23 45 48 3 0.217

* The true width is thought to be 50-70% of intersected width.

Table 2 – Summary of Significant Intersections – Gloria NW, Thor, Juliana, Suerte, Concha

Analysis and QA/QC

Core samples results were received from the ALS Chemex laboratory in Chihuahua city, MX following analysis by their ICP61 technique. For more details on the analytical procedures, refer to the previous news release filed on SEDAR.

This news release has been reviewed for accuracy and compliance under National Instrument (NI) 43-101 by Peter M. Dimmell, BSc. P.Geo. (NL, ON), a VVC Director and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43−101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects, Cumeral and La Tuna, in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

