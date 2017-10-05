Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Forest Heights in Issaquah on October 7

ISSAQUAH, WA–(Marketwired – Oct 5, 2017) – Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital recently announced the opening of Forest Heights, a 24-home community nestled within the Issaquah Alps, minutes from Seattle and Bellevue and surrounded by Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park. Homes at Forest Heights will be similar in design and style as Summit’s sister property called Pickering Estates. Interested homebuyers are invited to tour the model home on Saturday, October 7 from 10 AM to 6 PM at Pickering Estates located at 910 11th Place NW in Issaquah. Five homes will be released for sale during opening weekend.

“Forest Heights offers homeowners a unique opportunity to live close to city centers — yet be a world away,” said Summit Homes of Washington Marketing Manager Kristian Young. “Nature enthusiasts will love being surrounded by protected forest, and families will be drawn to the award-winning Issaquah School District. These houses won’t stay on the market for long.”

The two- and three-story single-family Craftsman-style homes at Forest Heights range from 2,400 to 3,180 square feet with up to five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, two-car garages and daylight basements. Luxury finishes include engineered hardwood flooring, gas fireplaces, open rail stairways, designer lighting, gourmet kitchens with walk-in storage pantries and master suites with soaking tubs and walk-in showers.

The homes are priced from the mid-$800,000s to the high $900,000s.

Forest Heights is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

About Summit Homes of Washington

Locally owned and operated by the White family, Summit Homes of Washington has been a home-building staple for more than 30 years. Summit Homes has built nearly 3,000 homes in well-planned communities throughout the state of Washington. Summit Homes works with local architects, designers and subcontractors in order to build premium homes. www.summithomeswa.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.