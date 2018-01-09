Sumtra Diversified Inc. Terminates Letter of Intent with Hygea Holdings Corp.

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sumtra Diversified Inc. (“Sumtra” or the “Company“) (NEX:SDV.H) today announced that it has terminated its binding letter of intent entered into on October 10, 2016 and amended on September 16, 2017 (the “LOI”) to complete a business combination with Hygea Holdings Corp. (“Hygea”). Neither the Company nor Hygea has any further obligations or commitments or liabilities for any break-up fees in accordance with the termination of the LOI.

About Sumtra Diversified Inc.

Sumtra does not currently have any undertaking or operating assets. Sumtra is seeking interests in viable projects in any sector which could create shareholder value. Any transaction Sumtra seeks to complete is subject to regulatory approval.

