Suncor CEO Retiring

CBJ — Suncor Energy CEO Steve Williams (pictured) has announced he will retire next May following the energy company’s annual meeting.

The 62-year-old Williams joined Suncor in 2002.

Williams has been one of the more outspoken CEOs in the oilpatch, insisting recently the company will approve no new major expansion projects until Canada’s export pipeline access problem is resolved.

Suncor’s current chief operating officer Mark Little takes over as president effective immediately and will assume the CEO’s role on Williams’ departure.

Little, 56, joined Suncor in 2008 and has served in several leadership roles in the company’s oilsands and international and offshore operations.

@CanBizJournal