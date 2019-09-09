Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Suncor Energy to invest $1.4 billion in low-carbon power cogeneration at its Oil Sands Base Plant Suncor Energy to invest $1.4 billion in low-carbon power cogeneration at its Oil Sands Base Plant CBJ Newsmakers Recommended379 hp 911 Carrera models now available with all-wheel driveInterview opportunity: JDRF celebrates the announcement of Dexcom G6 CGM System’s Availability in CanadaCEMATRIX Corporation Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Pacific International Grout Co.