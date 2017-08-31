Suncor Energy to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Aug. 31, 2017) - Steve Williams, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 9:05 a.m. MT (11:05 a.m. ET).

The webcast link will be available on Suncor’s website at suncor.com/webcasts, or at the following URL for 180 days: https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/090517b_as/?entity=67_SRKWFK0

