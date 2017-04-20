Suncor Energy to release first quarter 2017 financial results and hold Annual General Meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) - Suncor will release its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the first quarter will be held at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET) on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Representing management will be Steve Williams, president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Steve Douglas, vice president, Investor Relations will host.

Please note, telephone lines are limited and reserved for those who intend to ask a question.

To participate in the conference, go to suncor.com/webcasts.

An archive of the webcast will be available on suncor.com/webcast.

If you are an analyst or media and would like to participate in the Q&A period:

if calling from North America: 1 866-219-5885

if calling from outside North America: +1 209-905-5918

Suncor has scheduled its second quarter financial release date for Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Annual General Meeting

Suncor will host its Annual General Meeting at 10:30 a.m. MT (12:30 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

The Metropolitan Conference Centre 333 4th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta

The event will be webcast live on suncor.com/webcasts and archived for 90 days.

Suncor Energy is Canada’s leading integrated energy company. Suncor’s operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights’ Global 100. Suncor’s common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

