Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SAI) (“Sunshine Agri-Tech” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that all resolutions, which include the election of Board of Directors and appointment of auditor for the ensuing year were passed by the requisite majority at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “AGSM”) held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc.:

Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SAI) is a public company listed on the TSX Venture exchange. The Company is engaged in the research, development, production and sales of bio-feed, microbial feed additives and related products that aim to improve the health and performance of animals. The Company’s line of products include: (a) bio-feed; and, (b) microbial feed additives. The Company currently sells its products throughout China and Japan, and is beginning expansion into Southeast Asia. The Company is based in the city of Dalian in the Peoples Republic of China.

