Sunshine Meadows Reopens for Hikers and Sightseers

BANFF, Alberta, July 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting first thing, July 26th, 2017, the hiking trails of Sunshine Meadows will reopen to guests of Banff Sunshine Village!

The trail system of Sunshine Meadows features over 12 km of breathtakingly beautiful alpine scenery. Each summer, hikers marvel at the rare beauty of the Canadian Rockies blossoming with wild flowers.

On June 16th, the hiking trails of Sunshine Meadow were temporarily closed due to the nearby Verdant Creek Wildfire. Over the weekend, Parks Canada was successful in their efforts to prevent the fire from spreading into the North Simpson area. As of Sunday, July 23rd, Parks reported that they no longer deem the fire to be a risk to the Banff Sunshine area.

With the re-opening of Sunshine Meadows tomorrow, Banff Sunshine Village’s summer operations return to full capacity.

BC Provincial Parks and Parks Canada are still actively managing the Verdant Creek fire. We do advise that guests may see smoke in the distance while hiking through Sunshine Meadows.

Banff Sunshine Village is Banff’s premier ski and hiking resort. Founded in 1928, Banff Sunshine Village has been sharing the beauty of the Canadian Rockies with guests for 89 years.

