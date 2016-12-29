Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.: Trading Halt

HONG KONG, CHINA and CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Dec. 29, 2016) - At the request of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (HKEX:2012) (the “Company”), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 29 December, 2016 pending the release of an announcement of inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping, Executive Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Dr. Qi Jiang and Mr. Qiping Men as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Mr. Jianzhong Chen and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Gerald Franklin Stevenson, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

