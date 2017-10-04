Sunwing adds second destination from Mont-Joli this winter

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Residents of Bas St-Laurent will enjoy even easier access to their favourite vacation destinations from their local airport this winter, as Sunwing has now added a second travel option from Mont-Joli. This latest announcement follows the news earlier this summer that the tour operator would be adding its sixth Quebec gateway with the introduction of a flight service from Mont-Joli to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Now, travellers can also take advantage of a convenient weekly flight service to Cancun (connecting in Montreal). Both flight options are available weekly from December 21, 2017 until March 22, 2018 inclusive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/032641f6-7453-4a98-9028-4ddb6a21f72a

Executive Director of Sunwing Vacations Quebec, Sam Char, welcomed the news adding, “Cancun and Punta Cana are two of our most popular vacation destinations, so we are excited to be offering residents in the Bas St-Laurent region both these getaway options during our inaugural season at Mont-Joli.”

President of Mont-Joli airport, Chantale Lavoie, also commented on the news. “We are very pleased with the options now available to residents of Bas St-Laurent. In addition, these are two beautiful destinations for a great holiday.”

As the #1 to the sun, Sunwing offers a wide variety of accommodation packages in Cancun to suit all tastes and budgets. Vacationers can also take advantage of a number of perks to make their travel budget go even further depending on the resort they select – from Kids Stay Play and Eat FREE deals to spa discounts and unlimited à la carte dining.

Travellers that opt for the new Cancun flight service could also be amongst the first guests to experience the new Riu Dunamar when it opens later this year. Combining an idyllic setting on Playa Mujeres beach with an array of amenities for vacationers of all ages; children will enjoy daily activities at the complimentary RiuLand Kids Club, while couples are sure to appreciate the varied gourmet & à la carte dining options, all day entertainment, complimentary watersports and more.

Another popular choice for families is the Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya. This beachfront paradise boasts luxurious accommodations (including options to sleep families of five or more), complimentary kids club and an array of included activities such as archery, kayaking and snorkelling.

A week’s stay at the Grand Sunset Princess starts from $1545 including taxes per person, based on two people sharing a Junior Suite on an all inclusive basis and departing from Mont-Joli on January 11, 2018.

All packages in the promotion include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service that includes a sparkling wine toast, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

