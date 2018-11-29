Sunwing announces opening of Riu Palace Costa Mujeres

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is pleased to announce the opening of the brand-new Riu Palace Costa Mujeres in Playa Mujeres, Mexico which welcomed its first guests on November 17th. Featuring a fresh, new architectural design, a highlight of the property is its stylish lobby with breathtaking panoramic sea views. In addition, the majority of terraces, bars and restaurants also enjoy sweeping coastal panoramas.

Situated on the pristine sands of Playa Mujeres just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, Riu Palace Costa Mujeres features an array of complimentary non-motorized water sports such as kayaking, snorkelling and catamaran rides. Vacationers can also enjoy strolls along the expansive, tranquil beach lined by hundreds of palm trees. Along with an enviable beachfront location, the resort offers numerous rooms and suites including upgraded swim-out options, 24-hour room service, an on-site kids club, full-service spa, free Wi-Fi throughout and reservation-free dining across six restaurants where menus range from authentic Mexican dishes and delicious Italian cuisine to sizzling steaks. Vacationers also enjoy exchange privileges with the neighbouring Riu Dunamar, a sister property sitting on a palm tree lined beach which opened December 2017, including complimentary access to the Splash Water World water park and resort nightclub. In addition, guests can take advantage of complimentary access to facilities at all other RIU properties in Cancun including Riu Palace Peninsula , Riu Caribe , Riu Palace Las Americas and Riu Cancun *.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, commented on the news, “We are delighted to be offering our customers even more resort choices in the latest tropical destinations. The new Riu Palace Costa Mujeres is a great addition to our lineup of top-rated properties in the up and coming and highly sought-after luxury enclave of Playa Mujeres. With direct Sunwing flights available from 19 airports coast to coast, we’re pleased that so many of our customers will be able to take advantage of this new resort this coming winter.”

As the exclusive vacation provider of RIU Palace Hotels and Resorts , when customers book their vacation package with the Signature Collection by Sunwing they’ll enjoy a host of exclusive RIU®-topia perks including welcome cocktails, unlimited reservation-free dining, spa credits and more; in addition to RIU Palace inclusions such as 24-hour room service, daily champagne breakfasts and poolside wait service.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. Ten adults travelling together can receive special prices, added values and reduced deposits. For more information on group vacations click here .

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Transportation between different RIU Hotels and Resorts properties is not included.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to over 45 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

