Sunwing brings back popular Buy One Get One half price promotion for one week only

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Good news for those eager to get ahead on booking their vacation; Sunwing’s popular BOGO sale is back for one week only. Travellers can buy one vacation package and get the second at 50% off* when purchasing a select vacation package from a wide range of resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America if they book by November 16 for departure dates from January 2019 onwards. Vacationers can also take advantage of cruise packages with Norwegian Cruise Line departing from select airports throughout February. With savings this big, sun-seekers will have to act quickly to not miss out on the best top-rated resorts.

Plus, Canadians that book with Sunwing during this promotion can take their travel budget even further with an array of perks such as Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals, unlimited specialty dining, discounted spa treatments, exclusive access to private beach and pool areas and much more depending on the selected resort.

Included in the sale are resorts perfect for family, luxury and adult vacations. A newly opened resort in the Dominican Republic, Grand Memories Punta Cana , features modern, stylish accommodations with spacious rooms designed to accommodate five or more guests and includes access to one of the largest on-site water parks in the Caribbean. Guests can take part in a variety of daily activities and enjoy many cuisines including Mexican, Italian and seafood at the resort’s specialty restaurants.

Another consistently popular family-friendly resort included in this promotion is Riu Dunamar in Cancun, Mexico. Located on Playa Mujeres beach, the resort is home to its own water park, offers complimentary non-motorized water sports including kayaking and snorkelling and a supervised kids club. Adults can look forward to strolling on the white-sand beach and visiting the Renova Spa for rejuvenating treatments. Guests can also enjoy a host of RIU®-topia perks such as in-room liquor dispensers, reservation-free dining at specialty restaurants, spa discounts and more when they book their vacation package with Sunwing.

Vacationers looking to visit Jamaica for less will appreciate the generous savings at Sunscape Splash Montego Bay which welcomes guests with an ideal beachfront location near the island’s key attractions such as Dunn’s River Falls. Plus, guests of all ages can enjoy the resort’s pirate-themed water park and ride 250-foot waterslides.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. Ten adults travelling together can receive special prices, added values and reduced deposits. For more information on group vacations click here .

To book your next vacation, visit http://www.sunwing.ca/ or contact your travel agent.

*50% savings are equally distributed between two adult passengers and are reflected in the advertised prices.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to over 45 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

