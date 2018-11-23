Sunwing launches biggest sale of the season; savings of up to 40% available during three-day Orange Friday sales event

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is encouraging Black Friday shoppers to not forget an important item on their to do list this weekend; their winter vacation. The tour operator has just launched their largest sale of the season today. During the one-time only three-day sales event, Canadians will have access to savings of up to 40% on more vacation packages than ever before. The tour operator is offering deep discounts across a huge selection of its top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America all weekend long. In addition, enormous savings are also being offered on cruise packages and flights to Florida; making this the biggest sales event of the entire year. Shoppers will need to act quickly though; savings are only available while deals last and the sales event ends at midnight sharp on Sunday November 25th.

Along with one-time savings on their vacation package, travellers can also make their budget go even further when they book with Sunwing. Depending on the resort they select, they can also benefit from additional exclusive perks and privileges. From Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals, unlimited specialty dining and discounted spa treatments to priority check-in and more, Canadians that travel with Sunwing are sure to Vacation Better this winter.

Vacationers can enjoy incredible savings when they book to stay at Grand Memories Santa Maria in Cayo Santa Maria during the Orange Friday sale. Set on one of Cuba’s finest white-sand beaches, this resort offers spacious suites, supervised kids club, nightly entertainment and non-motorized water sports including kayaking and pedal boats. Thrill-seekers could choose to stay at Melia Braco Village in Jamaica and take advantage of the resort’s on-site Adventure Park featuring an obstacle course, a 35ft rock-climbing wall and zipline that will take you high over a lush tropical forest.

Also included in the Orange Friday sale is the beautiful beachfront resort Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort and Spa . Conveniently located midway between the elegant boutiques and restaurants of Playa del Carmen and the ancient ruins of Tulum, vacationers can spend sunny days strolling along the white-sand beachfront or soak up coastal views on a complimentary catamaran ride. Those looking to unwind can visit the Zentropia Spa for indulgent treatments.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford, including the brand new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap and famous Mac & Cheese. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to over 45 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

