Sunwing offers savings of up to 40% during massive one day Cyber Monday sale

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadians looking for the best deal on their winter vacation will have to move quickly. Sunwing has just announced that it will be reducing prices by up to 40% on a huge selection of all inclusive vacation packages for Cyber Monday only. Shoppers can choose from more deals than ever before during the tour operator’s largest ever one day sale. Available on line and via travel agencies, vacationers can take advantage of unprecedented savings on packages to many of the tour operator’s most popular resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America; departing all winter long. In addition, the tour operator is also offering massive discounts on cruise packages and flight only bookings to Florida. All deals are subject to availability and must be booked by midnight on November 26th.

On top of huge savings, shoppers that book their winter escape during Sunwing’s Cyber Monday Sale can extend their travel budget even further by taking advantage of numerous included perks and privileges depending on the resort that they select. Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals, unlimited specialty dining, discounted spa treatments and priority are just some of the ways that Sunwing customers can Vacation Better this winter.

Perfect for beach lovers and divers alike, Fantasy Island Beach Resort, Dive and Marina enjoys a privileged location on a 21-acre private island just off the shore of the tropical island of Roatan. Vacationers can choose between three white-sand beaches to relax on and take advantage of varied dive packages to discover a myriad of colourful corals and exotic marine life beneath the waves.

Located on a scenic beachfront in the heart of Mazatlán, Mexico El Cid Castilla Beach is the perfect base from which to discover the town’s well-preserved colonial old centre and take a stroll along its famous seafront, or Malecon, before enjoying yet another legendary Pacific sunset. An ideal choice for families, the expansive resort offers an extensive pool complex with water slides together with a wide range of water sports. Also popular with families, Emotions By Hodelpa , in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic features rooms that sleep five or more and three pools together with a complimentary kids club complete with batting cages and a climbing wall. Parents are sure to appreciate the generous golf packages at two nearby golf courses, six restaurants and on-site spa.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford, including the brand new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap and famous Mac & Cheese. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to over 45 popular sun destinations. This scale enables Sunwing to negotiate the best deals and exclusive offers at all of the top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. Renowned for its award-winning service, Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off in style with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, tea and coffee and non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

