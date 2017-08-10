Sunworks Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $25.0 Million and Earnings per Share of $0.05

ROSEVILLE, CA–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI) and residential markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Q2 2017 Summary:

Revenue of $25.0 million, a decrease of 19.3% compared to the record $31.0 million recorded in the year-ago quarter and a sequential increase of 73.6% versus the $14.4 in the first quarter of 2017.

Gross margin of 26.9% compared to 29.4% in the year-ago quarter and 19.4% in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income of $1.1 million compared to net income of $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter and a net loss of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Backlog of $58.2 million compared to $59.8 million at March 31, 2017 and $43.8 million at June 30, 2016.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chief Executive Officer said, “We executed well in the second quarter to achieve our near-term objective of returning Sunworks to profitability. Our revenue and gross margins improved sequentially and we reduced our operating expenses while strengthening our back-office systems and internal controls. As a result, we generated a 43.5% year-over-year increase in net income on a lower base of revenue, demonstrating the earnings power of Sunworks. Today, we have a stable platform for profitable growth firmly in place. Our backlog for scheduled installations remains strong and our pipeline for new sales is robust, giving us confidence for even greater profitability in the second half of this year. We are intensely focused on driving higher revenue and profitability to significantly increase shareholder value.”

“The second quarter last year represented a record level of revenue for Sunworks, more than 60% above previous records,” added Mr. Cargile. “The $25 million reported in the second quarter this year is the second-highest revenue level in our history, and we are confident we have the backlog and demand to support sustainable and profitable growth going forward.”

As of June 30, 2017, the company’s cash balance was $4.2 million and total debt outstanding (including convertible debt) was $2.2 million.

Backlog: Three Months Ended Q2 2017 Q2 2016 % Change (in Millions USD) Beginning backlog $59.8 $39.6 51.0% New sales 23.4 35.2 -33.6% Revenue (25.0) (31) -19.4% Ending backlog $58.2 $43.8 32.9% (In Megawatts) Beginning backlog 23.6 13.0 81.5% New sales 10.9 14.0 -22.1% Revenue (12.1) (12.5) -3.5% Ending backlog 22.4 14.5 54.8%

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA):

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is an important measure of operating performance.

The following is a non-GAAP measure of cash flow, or adjusted EBITDA, which adds back non-cash items including interest, taxes, stock based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Q2 2017 Q2 2016 $ Change (in Thousands USD) Net income $1,068 $744 $324 Add back: Interest 246 286 (40) Taxes 0 0 0 Stock based compensation 317 1,834 (1,517) Depreciation and amortization 103 96 7 Adjusted EBITDA $1,734 $2,960 $(1,226) As a percentage of revenue 6.9% 9.5%

SUNWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 AND JUNE 30, 2016 (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Revenues $ 25,011 $ 30,995 $ 39,362 $ 50,424 Cost of Goods Sold 18,278 21,869 29,850 35,714 Gross Profit 6,733 9,126 9,512 14,710 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 1,793 3,284 3,540 5,845 General and administrative expenses 3,204 2,869 6,534 5,750 Stock based compensation 317 1,834 534 1,862 Depreciation and amortization 103 96 206 116 Total Operating Expenses 5,417 8,083 10,814 13,573 (Loss) Income before Other Expenses 1,316 1,043 (1,302 ) 1,137 Other Expenses Other expenses (2 ) (13 ) (45 ) (218 ) Interest expense (246 ) (286 ) (491 ) (533 ) Total Other Expenses (248 ) (299 ) (536 ) (771 ) (Loss) Income before Income Taxes 1,068 744 (1,838 ) 366 Income Tax Expense - - - - Net (Loss) Income $ 1,068 $ 744 $ (1,838 ) $ 366 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 22,447,752 20,354,517 21,859,169 19,583,194 Diluted 25,831,671 24,321,750 21,859,169 23,051,023