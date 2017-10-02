Superior Plus Announces Completion of the Acquisition of R.W. Earhart

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Oct. 2, 2017) - Superior Plus Corp. (TSX:SPB) (“Superior”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart Company for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US $38.0 million. The purchase price was paid with cash from Superior’s credit facility.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com.