Superior Plus to Release Second Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 24, 2017) -

Upcoming Release of 2017 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (TSX:SPB) expects to release its 2017 second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2017 on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2017 second quarter results is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 10, 2017. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-389-8661. Internet users can listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com under the Events section.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.