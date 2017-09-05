Supreme Completes First Sales with Aurora Cannabis

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Supreme” or the “Company“) (TSXV:FIRE) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, 7ACRES, has completed its first sale of dried cannabis to Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora”), one of Canada’s leading Licensed Producers. Aurora will sell cannabis procured from 7ACRES to its medical cannabis patients with a producer’s mark specifying the cannabis as “SunGrown by 7ACRES”.

Since it commenced sales of dried cannabis in 2016, Aurora has grown its patient population to over 19,000 registered patients by focusing on quality cannabis, a premium user experience and a transparent quality assurance program. Prior to completing the transaction, 7ACRES underwent a detailed quality inspection by Aurora including an on-site audit and multiple laboratory tests to ensure the cannabis procured met the Aurora Standard for quality and transparency.

“Our team works tirelessly to achieve our goal of producing craft quality cannabis at scale,” said John Fowler, CEO of Supreme. “Focusing on cultivation allows us to develop proprietary value by developing the infrastructure, management systems and expertise needed to scale cultivation in a regulated industry. The intellectual property and expertise we develop in Kincardine can be deployed domestically and internationally. We chose Aurora as our primary retail partner due to Aurora’s strong brand and commitment to quality. The 7ACRES producer’s mark aligns with the Aurora Certified Program, which provides patients a transparent curated experience. We look forward to developing a long term relationship with Aurora and consider this just the first step.”

The Sale is the first of multiple transactions between 7ACRES and Aurora expected to be completed prior to September 30, 2017.

About Supreme

Supreme is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to becoming a leading cultivator and distributor of sun grown cannabis through its wholly-owned subsidiary 7ACRES. 7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to the ACMPR operating inside a 342,000 sq. ft. Hybrid Greenhouse facility. The Hybrid Greenhouse combines the best technology of indoor production with the efficiencies and sustainability of a greenhouse, in a single large-format production footprint. Please visit www.supreme.ca and www.7acres.com for more information.

John Fowler, President and CEO.

