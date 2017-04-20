Surrey Movers Share Tips for Adapting to a Minimalist Lifestyle

SURREY, BC–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – Ferguson Moving & Storage caters to Surrey and other locations around the lower mainland. As a professional moving company, they have some great tips to offer about de-cluttering. Changing homes in a great opportunity to purge unwanted junk from your life and join the minimalist movement. For more, go to: http://www.fergusonmoving.com/blog/adapt-minimalist-lifestyle-moving/

There’s nothing like a big move to jumpstart the de-cluttering process. While packing, people are forced to go into areas they don’t usually deal with, like the backs of closets and storage lockers. It’s not unusual for people to shunt things away when they don’t have time to deal with them — even if this means turning into an accidental hoarder!

In this commercialized, western society, everyone seems to have a lot of stuff — often a lot more than they need. The move towards minimalism is a sort of backlash against this trend. It’s all about making life more meaningful by getting rid of excess. Writer/philosopher Marie Kondo takes the concept a step further — her recommendation is to get rid of the things that don’t inspire joy.

Steps to Minimizing Your Move

Step 1: Donate or sell valuable items

Nearly every home has a few valuable items with absolutely no sentimental attachment. Although getting rid of stuff can be emotionally difficult, look at it as an opportunity to make a few bucks, or rehouse an item with someone who truly loves it.

Step 2: Get rid of garbage

Broken appliances, rusty tools, leaky hoses — every home has a stash of items that are pure rubbish. There’s really no excuse to keep them around. Once the obvious things are cleared away, it will be that much easier to deal with what’s left.

Step 3: Learn more about minimalism

Everyone has different degrees of comfort when it comes to de-cluttering, and there’s no reason to go overboard. The Ferguson blog goes on to list some additional tips — as well as resources, like http://www.theminimalists.com/start/, for people who want to learn more about living with less.

