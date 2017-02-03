sweetFrog Adds Some Color (Changing Spoons) To February Promotions

RICHMOND, VA–(Marketwired – February 03, 2017) – In celebration of National Frozen Yogurt Day, February 6, sweetFrog Enterprises is inviting customers to bring a friend for free, all day, at participating shops nationwide. In addition, the chain will be celebrating Valentine’s week, from February 11-14, with a sweethearts special frozen yogurt party. Customers nationwide will be able to fill a shareable 24-ounce, cup of froyo for just $8. Coinciding with these promotions, the chain will also introduce new color changing spoons at participating shops.

“National Frozen Yogurt Day is a great time for us to introduce these fun color changing spoons to our customers as they bring a friend for froyo,” said Matt Smith, chief marketing officer of sweetFrog. “And, as the official treat of sweethearts, sweetFrog is always a great place to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone.”

The first National Frozen Yogurt Day was celebrated in the early 1990s and focuses on fun ways to emphasize the healthier and leaner aspects of yogurt over other frozen treats. Named for a Christian martyr, Valentine’s Day has origins in the Roman holiday Lupercalia and dates back to the 5th century.

