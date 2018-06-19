Swoop Airlines Set to Fly

CBJ — Another airline is set to take flight in the already competitive industry with the official launch of Swoop, a low-cost offshoot of WestJet.

It’s expected Swoop will make its maiden flight from Hamilton, Ontario to Abbotsford, B.C. on Wednesday morning.

By discounting travel, Swoop, Flair Airlines and others are primarily trying to attract more than five million Canadians who cross the border to catch flights from airports in Buffalo and Plattsburgh, N.Y., and Bellingham, Wash. because they’ve traditionally been much cheaper.

However, it won’t be an easy market to crack. A number of other budget airlines have tried and been met with many obstacles including the likes of Jetsgo, Air Canada’s Tango, Canada 3000 and Roots Air.

