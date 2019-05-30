Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Symbolic Ground-breaking Ceremony for Orezone’s Resettlement Action Plan at the Bomboré Gold Project, Burkina Faso Symbolic Ground-breaking Ceremony for Orezone’s Resettlement Action Plan at the Bomboré Gold Project, Burkina Faso CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedOfficial Members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 Get Ready for RussiaONTARIO’S FIRST AND ONLY DIAMOND MINE REACHES END OF PRODUCTIONSymbolic Ground-breaking Ceremony for Orezone’s Resettlement Action Plan at the Bomboré Gold Project, Burkina Faso