Syncrude to Ramp Up By September

CBJ — Suncor Energy says production at the Syncrude oilsands should reach full production capacity in early to mid-September after a power disruption last month that forced the shutdown of daily operations.

The company, which holds a 58.7% stake in the partnership, says a preliminary investigation indicates the disruption was caused by a transformer malfunction on June 20. Power and steam systems have since been restored and the repair of the transformer has begun.

One coker, producing approximately 150,000 barrels per day, is expected to return to service during the second half of July, while a second coker, producing approximately 100,000 bpd, is expected to return to service in August.

In addition to Suncor, Imperial Oil Ltd. holds a 25% stake in Syncrude, while Chinese-owned Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership and Nexen Oil Sands Partnership have 9.03% and 7.23%.03, respectively.

@CanBizJournal