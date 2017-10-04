Synthego and Thermo Fisher Scientific Align to Manufacture and Distribute Synthetic Guide RNA Products for CRISPR Genome Engineering

REDWOOD CITY, CA–(Marketwired – Oct 4, 2017) – Synthego, a leading provider of genome engineering solutions, announces a new alignment with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture and distribute world-class quality synthetic guide RNA products. Synthego’s synthetic guide RNA portfolio and industry-leading synthetic guide RNA manufacturing capabilities will be utilized to produce synthetic guide RNAs under Thermo Fisher’s Invitrogen TrueGuide brand that will be marketed and sold across Thermo Fisher channels worldwide.

In use by leading commercial and academic institutions in over 32 countries, Synthego’s synthetic guide RNAs achieve up to 90 percent editing efficiency, and have one of the lowest costs and turnaround times in the industry. Synthego currently sells its products online and through its direct salesforce. By providing access through the global Thermo Fisher channels, Synthego rapidly scales commercial efforts across markets worldwide.

“We are proud to join forces with Thermo Fisher Scientific to distribute synthetic guide RNA products,” said Paul Dabrowski, Synthego’s CEO. “With Thermo Fisher’s reputation and extensive market reach, this partnership will make high-quality synthetic guide RNA technologies for CRISPR genome engineering readily accessible to all scientists worldwide.”

“Thermo Fisher Scientific prides itself in having a reputation of providing top-quality, reliable products and services to the scientific community,” said Helge Bastian, Vice President and General Manager of Synthetic Biology for Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Synthego’s manufacturing capabilities for synthetic guide RNAs are ideal to produce Thermo Fisher’s TrueGuide synthetic gRNAs. With the addition of TrueGuide synthetic gRNAs, Invitrogen’s TrueEdit portfolio now provides end-to-end solutions for researchers’ genome editing applications.”

Synthetic guide RNA products available under the Thermo Fisher Scientific TrueGuide brand include synthetic crRNA:tracrRNA, synthetic single guide RNA (sgRNA), and chemically modified sgRNA. The products, available for research use only and marketed under Invitrogen’s TrueGuide brand, may differ from those sold by Synthego in configuration and design. Synthego’s own products will continue to be available directly to customers.

About Synthego

Synthego is a leading provider of genome engineering solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes software and synthetic RNA kits designed for CRISPR genome editing and research. With next-generation informatics and machine learning, Synthego’s vision is to bring precision and automation to genome engineering, enabling rapid and cost-effective research with consistent results for every scientist.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Synthego customers include leading institutions in over 32 countries around the world, 8 of the world’s 10 largest biotechnology companies, and 24 of the top 25 global biology universities.