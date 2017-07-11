Synthego Launches CRISPR Pioneers Program to Expand Genome Engineering Research Worldwide

REDWOOD CITY, CA–(Marketwired – Jul 11, 2017) – Synthego, a leading provider of genome engineering solutions, announces the CRISPR Pioneers Program to help new CRISPR users conduct genome engineering research by reducing impediments to achieving consistent high quality results. The Program, which includes access to a powerful CRISPR design tool, free world-class synthetic reagents, scientific support and online resources, was built with new CRISPR users in mind. However, existing researchers can also benefit from access to the latest generation of CRISPR technologies and tools to achieve consistent, high efficiency CRISPR experiments.

With the gene editing market growing rapidly and projected to exceed $8 billion by 20251, a new generation of genome engineering researchers will enter the market in coming years. A recent survey on the Future of CRISPR2 found that 87 percent of first-time CRISPR users are also new to gene editing. As a result, new users will face many challenges when performing their first CRISPR gene editing experiment. These challenges include knowing where to start, acquiring domain expertise to design a CRISPR guide, procuring high quality reagents such as synthetic single guide RNAs, and gaining access to scientific support. Hence, new researchers require improved tools and resources to successfully conduct CRISPR gene editing experiments.

Current CRISPR users, on the other hand, may also experience challenges when trying to conduct successful CRISPR gene editing experiments. One common source of frustration is the inability to consistently achieve high editing efficiencies in order to have a predictable and efficient scientific workflow. To achieve high editing efficiencies, a significant amount of time is required during guide design, and construction and cloning of guide RNAs. For example, the time required to design and create a single CRISPR guide can take more than a week depending on the method. For these users, the CRISPR Pioneers Program offers significant time savings and experimental consistency with its unique gene knockout design tool, and high efficiency synthetic guide RNA.

CRISPR Pioneers Program includes:

CRISPR Design Tool with 100,000 genomes, instant knockout recommendations yielding quality designs within minutes

Synthetic sgRNA enabling up to 90 percent editing efficiency that is 100 percent DNA-free with fast turnaround

Scientific Support including an online help center and technical support

CRISPR Resources such as eBooks, protocols, and a CRISPR quick-start guide

“While CRISPR has significantly reduced the complexity of genome engineering, conducting successful CRISPR gene editing experiments can still be very difficult for the new researcher,” said Ted Tisch, COO at Synthego. “Synthego is focused on simplifying the workflow for CRISPR, and with the CRISPR Pioneers Program, Synthego aims to help a new generation of researchers by making it much easier to perform CRISPR experiments for scientific research and discovery.”

Synthego is working with numerous industry collaborators worldwide to optimize CRISPR genome engineering research with the latest technologies and tools. By compiling this experience and associated technologies into the CRISPR Pioneers Program, Synthego strives to help the broader scientific community adopt CRISPR as a powerful and effective genome editing tool.

About Synthego

Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Synthego is a leading provider of genome engineering solutions. The company’s flagship product, CRISPRevolution, is a portfolio of synthetic RNA designed for CRISPR genome editing and research. Synthego’s vision is to bring precision and automation to genome engineering, enabling rapid and cost-effective research with consistent results for every scientist.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Synthego customers include leading institutions in over 32 countries around the world, 8 of the world’s 10 largest biotechnology companies, and 24 of the top 25 global biology universities.