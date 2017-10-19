Thursday, October 19, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Synthego Receives Intel Capital Investment to Advance CRISPR Bioinformatics

Synthego Receives Intel Capital Investment to Advance CRISPR Bioinformatics

Synthego Receives Intel Capital Investment to Advance CRISPR Bioinformatics

Recommended
AdHawk Microsystems Raises Series A Led by Intel Capital
IGM Financial Inc. Announces Formation of Single Global Investment Management Organization