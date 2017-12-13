SYSPRO Canada Customer, ATCO Wood Products Ltd., Wins Best Natural Resources Category at 2017 BC Export Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, today announced their customer, ATCO Wood Products Ltd., won best Natural Resources category at the 2017 BC Export Awards.

Winners of this year’s BC Export Awards were announced at a gala event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Vancouver, on November 24, 2017. More than 200 manufacturing executives and representatives from trade, government and industry attended the event.

The BC Export Awards are the province’s most prestigious awards paying tribute to the success, achievements, and innovative approaches of BC’s top exporting companies. Created in 1982, the program was initiated by the Ministry of Economic Development to raise the awareness and recognize the contribution that the manufacturing and service sectors were making to the economy of British Columbia. Since that time, the number and categories of the awards have changed to reflect the changes that have taken place in the economy of the province. Business in Vancouver currently organizes the annual event.

“I’m honored to be accepting this award on our team’s behalf,” said Scott Weatherford, CEO, ATCO Wood Products. “This year’s nominees were an impressive group, and this award means a great deal to our team. We look forward to continuing to deliver the most effective and environmentally sound products for years to come.”

“We congratulate the team at ATCO for their achievement in delivering superior products manufactured from natural resources,” said James Weir, Vice President of Sales for SYSPRO Canada. “We take pride in our customers’ aspirations to achieve performance excellence, and dedicate our talented team of experts to help our customers achieve that success.”

The complete list of winners for the 2017 BC Export Awards can be found at: http://www.bcexportawards.com/2017-winners/





About ATCO Wood Products Ltd.

Located in the West Kootenays of British Columbia, ATCO Wood Products is a leading producer of softwood veneers and related by-products. We specialize in producing custom softwood veneer for plywood and engineered wood products customers in both Canada and the United States.

ATCO Wood Products, a third-generation family-owned business, is also one of the largest forestry management companies in the West Kootenays, with licenses and contracts to sustainably manage approximately 315,000 acres (127,000 hectares).

Please visit our website at http://www.atcowoodproducts.com/index.html for further information on our company, our products and services.





About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

For more information on SYSPRO Canada visit: https://ca.syspro.com/ or contact SYSPRO Canada’s Head Office at Toll Free: +1 (888) 259-6666.

Discover helpful content to help you grow your business for Canadian manufacturers by visiting the SYSPRO Canada Resource Hub: http://resources.syspro.com/h/ and the SYSPRO Canada Blog: http://canadablog.syspro.com.

