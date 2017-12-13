SYSPRO Canada Customer, Saltworks Technologies, Wins Clean Technology Category at 2017 BC Export Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, today announced their customer, Saltworks Technologies, won best Clean Technology category at the 2017 BC Export Awards.

Winners of this year’s BC Export Awards were announced at a gala event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Vancouver, on November 24, 2017. More than 200 manufacturing executives and representatives from trade, government and industry attended the event.

The BC Export Awards are the province’s most prestigious awards paying tribute to the success, achievements, and innovative approaches of BC’s top exporting companies. Created in 1982, the program was initiated by the Ministry of Economic Development to raise the awareness and recognize the contribution that the manufacturing and service sectors were making to the economy of British Columbia. Since that time, the number and categories of the awards have changed to reflect the changes that have taken place in the economy of the province. Business in Vancouver currently organizes the annual event.

“We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to providing sustainable and economic solutions for treating challenging industrial wastewaters,” said Joshua Zoshi, COO of Saltworks Technologies. “We’d like to congratulate all of this year’s nominees who were recognized for their outstanding contributions to driving economic growth in British Columbia. I want to thank our team for their hard work and dedication to providing advanced water treatment technologies to our customers around the world.”

“We congratulate the team at Saltworks for their outstanding innovation in clean technology,” said James Weir, Vice President of Sales for SYSPRO Canada. “We take pride in our customers’ aspirations to achieve performance excellence, and dedicate our talented team of experts to help our customers achieve that success.”

About Saltworks Technologies

Saltworks is a water technology company that designs, builds and operates advanced desalination and wastewater treatment plants. Their focus is zero liquid discharge, brine concentration, scaling water treatment, ammonia removal, and industrial desalination. Saltworks provides reliable, modular, and economic systems globally to a wide range of industries for treating the world’s toughest waters.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

For more information on SYSPRO Canada visit: https://ca.syspro.com/ or contact SYSPRO Canada’s Head Office at Toll Free: +1 (888) 259-6666.

