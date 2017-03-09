Taconic Biosciences Announces Expansion of Key Immunodeficient Animal Model Production

HUDSON, NY–(Marketwired – March 09, 2017) –

Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services, announced that effective March 1, 2017 it has expanded the offering of two key immunodeficient mouse models, Rag2/Il2rg double knockout and fully congenic C57BL/6NTAC Rag2 knockout.

This expansion capitalizes on the duel demands for European production of immunodeficient models as well as the need for increasingly stringent health standards.

Taconic will now offer the Rag2/Il2rg Double Knockout (Model 4111) at the Excluded Flora (EF) health standard from its European production facility. Additionally, the fully congenic C57BL/6NTAC Rag2 knockout (Model RAGN12) US production has been upgraded from Murine Pathogen Free™ (MPF™) to the more stringent Excluded Flora (EF) health standard.

The Taconic EF health standard excludes beta hemolytic Streptococcus (non-Group D), Klebsiella pneumoniae, Klebsiella oxytoca, Proteus species, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and Segmented Filamentous Bacteria. Model 4111 will be available at the EF health standard from both US and European production facilities, while RAGN12 will be available at the MPF and the EF health standard from the US.

Taconic Biosciences’ portfolio director for Commercial Genetically Engineered Models Dr. Michael Seiler commented, “The addition of Model 4111 and RAGN12 at the EF health standard demonstrates our commitment to provide more precisely defined models that help researchers improve the reproducibility of their study results, greatly enhancing their drug discovery process.” These models are produced in state of the art facilities utilizing Individually Ventilated Cages (IVCs).

Model RAGN12, a fully congenic C57BL/6NTAC Rag2 knockout, (backcrossed n=12 generations) is useful for vaccine development, transplantation studies, hematopoiesis research, and blastocyst complementation assays. Model RAGN12 is also useful in evaluating the function of specific genes in the differentiation of lymphocytes as a host for establishing competitive bone marrow chimeras.

Rag2/Il2rg double knockout (Model 4111) harbors targeted disruptions in two genes necessary for B and T lymphocyte (rag2) and natural killer cell (NK) development (IL2rg), resulting in a severely immune compromised host. Model 4111 is renowned for adoptive transfer and allogeneic and xenogeneic stem cell transplantation. This model is also valuable for comparative studies with the Rag2 (RAGN12) single gene knockout model (B and T cell deficient only) in determining the role and requirements for NK cells in host resistance to tumors and infectious agents.

Immunodeficient models have contributed to major scientific advances in immunology, transplantation, oncology, stem cell research, and infectious disease therapies.

