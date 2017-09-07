Tahltan Central Government welcomes new Communications Director

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tahltan Central Government is pleased to announce its recent hire of Jonathon Forbes. He will join the TCG Team as the Director of Communications and within this role, Jonathon will work with the existing communications staff on the evolving and expanding mandate of providing the Tahltan Nation with timely updates and information through Tahltan Central Government meetings and its other communication outlets.

“I am very pleased to join the Tahltan Central Government Communications Team. Open and transparent communications are more vital than ever as the BC Government continues to advocate the strengthening of meaningful consultation with First Nations. The leadership is keen on continuing to improve and expand the Tahltan Nation’s communication options and I look forward to leading this evolving communication department to the best of my ability.”

Jonathon has over ten years of combined experience in design and client services, and spent the past three years working specifically with First Nations, including the Tahltan Nation on several occasions. He is a proud Tsimshian member and was formerly an independent contractor, with a key focus on writing, production design, graphic design, and social media management. This background has helped him make an easy transition to his current position with Tahltan Central Government, where he will take the lead on improving the quality and consistency of publications, social media management, and engagement with the Tahltan membership.

For more information, please contact Tahltan Central Government at 250-771-3274, or visit the website at www.tahltan.org.