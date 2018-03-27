Tahltan Nation Development Corporation Joins BC Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC), the business arm of the Tahltan Nation in northwest British Columbia, is pleased to announce its membership with the BC Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association. TNDC’s membership will support the growth and expansion of its heavy construction, mining and earthmoving divisions.

“TNDC’s membership with the BC Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association is an important step in the development and growth of TNDC. Membership in this industry-leading association positions TNDC for new business opportunities and provides access to standardized industry processes and training,” says TNDC CEO Peter Arendt, P.Eng.

TNDC provides heavy construction contracting services for the transportation infrastructure and public works sectors, as well as resource exploration, mine development/operations and other industries. Past projects have included road construction and maintenance, site development, earthworks and levelling, major excavation, tailings dams and transmission lines.

BC Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association advocates for the development of a balanced, safe transportation system and highways infrastructure that sustains and promotes provincial economic growth. The association represents more than 250 firms involved in grading, asphalt and concrete manufacturing, paving, utility construction, road and bridge building/maintenance, blasting, as well as related goods and services suppliers.

About TNDC

TNDC pursues sustainable and responsible business and economic development opportunities in the region. TNDC was established in 1985 to enable the Tahltan Nation to fully participate in the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan traditional territory and to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members.

TNDC has business partnerships with industry experts providing a comprehensive range of services, including camp services, catering & management, helicopter & fixed wing, road construction & maintenance, communications & IT management, drilling & blasting, environmental & engineering, heavy equipment operation, power line construction, tunnelling, transportation & fuel. TNDC also provides labour, logistics, expediting, personnel shuttle, ground transportation, heavy equipment hauling and support operations in administration and accounting. For more information please visit www.tndc.ca

About the Association

Formed in 1966, the B.C. Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association is a non-profit organization that communicates strong, clear industry positions and expectations to governments and stakeholders, promotes awareness, innovative solutions and value for investment in core infrastructure, and provides training, safety awareness, support, fellowship, ethical leadership and a strong voice for its members. www.roadbuilders.bc.ca

CONTACT: For more information, contact: Deena Tokaryk, TNDC Communications Manager E: communications@tndc.ca | C: 778-552-5082