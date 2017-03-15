TAITRA: Discover 3 shows blossoming with gifts from the heart

TAIPEI, TAIWAN–(Marketwired – Mar 14, 2017) – Cherry blossoms are blooming in Taipei to usher in three of Asia’s best gift-related trade events with incredible creativity and value. The prime show, the 71st Giftionery, showcases the business of gifts with the latest trends and products this April 26 to 29.

With Giftionery Taipei (Taipei Gift & Stationery Show) come two other shows to jointly offer thousands of items: Houseware Taiwan (Taiwan Houseware & Home Décor Show) and Taiwan Souvenir (Taiwan Souvenir & Handicraft Show), which all unfold under one roof at TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 where 530+ exhibitors will use 600+ booths to welcome more than 20,000 visitors.

Giftionery this year features three new areas of “Creative Designs,” “Outdoor Lifestyle,” and “Rising Stars” that enhance various favorites like School & Office Supplies, General Gifts, Tech & Trendies, Printing & Packaging, and Brand Licensing.

The products at Giftionery include a color-changing mug that radiates a city night scene when heated with a warm drink (COCERA), artistic sculptures (VENUS), LED signs (SUNMADE), tailor-made acrylic displayers (JIMSO), adjustable seat cushions (KUONAO), leather wallets for 3C (LIEVO), metallic pens (IWI), color-changing light bulbs (PEGA), elegant timepieces (NEW CLASSIC DESIGN), cultural & creative bags (PROMAX) and a 2016 iF-awarded cable butler (MOOY).

Bringing global color are exhibitors from more than ten nations, including Australia, Bhutan, China, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Japan, Nepal and Panama. From last year, their presence has grown 9% to compose a quarter of exhibitors. Top rated among their goods are scarves, brassware and sculptures.

After glowing reviews at last year’s premiere, Taiwan Houseware has returned a great line-up of life and living products, like bedding (TAIWAN BEDDING INDUSTRY SOLIDARITY UNION), glaze containers and ornaments (CHINA GLAZE), adjustable rolling pastry cutters (GOODLIFE), multi-function compact hotplates (ENE-GREEN), planter pots in the shape of baseballs (CP6), bathroom accessories (IMMANUEL), home furnishings (Chingpu), and cutlery & kitchen utensils (Art Pot).

That creativity carries over to the adjacent Taiwan Souvenir which returns for the sixth year. It highlights the theme “lifestyle with taste” that’s spotlighted by a vast assortment of the traditional, novel and hand-crafted products. Visitors can sample new beverages and confectioneries and discover many health specialties and the latest in green packaging.

Souvenir’s four exhibit areas embrace Delicacy & Fine Tastes; Tea, Coffee, and Wine; Local Specialties; and Signature Souvenirs. Among the outstanding products on display are fried fish floss gift boxes (WEI-I), refreshing watermelons (GOBUY), red rice yeast and red oolong tea rocks (SHENG FA), boxed teabag gift sets (LU DING JI), award-winning peanut candy (LIYI), wines exquisitely packed in oak crates (BAISHUIFANGHUA), indigenous handicrafts (TAITUNG COUNTY), and made-in-Taiwan cookware (SAN-YEH).

The shows come with enlightening, profitable and fun events: “Do-It-Yourself” allows visitors to enjoy doing clay-molding, planting, etc. themselves; keynote speakers at seminars on global design trends brief visitors on the latest trends; one-on-one procurement meetings let exhibitors meet face to face with buyers. Voting for “Most Popular Products” on-site finalizes favorite products through pre-show on-line voting, and “Hot Product Updates” will be introduced on stage by several exhibitors.

Organized by TAITRA, the four-day Giftionery Taipei with Houseware Taiwan and Taiwan Souvenir will be open free to the trade and buyers with business cards, and to the public with purchase of an NT$150 comprehensive entry ticket per person.

For more details, online booth application, or visitor’s pre-registration, click: www.giftionery.net & www.taiwansouvenir.net. Or, contact the TAITRA overseas office nearest to you for more assistance at http://branch.taiwantrade.com.tw.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970 to promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan.