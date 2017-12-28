Tajiri Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tajiri Resources Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:TAJ) reports that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it will close the second and final tranche of a 2,620,000 unit non-brokered private placement originally announced October 12th,2017 and further updated October 24rd, 2017.

The second tranche was subscribed to by four placees, two of which are insiders to the Company – CFO, and Director Mr. Mohammed Bilal Bhamji (100,000 units) as well as President, and CEO Mr. Graham Keevil (20,000 units. Proceeds from second tranche totaled CDN$132,000 as no finder’s fees were paid on this portion of the offering. Total proceeds from the placement in entirety were CDN$262,000, which will be used in maintaining, acquiring, and assessing additional holdings in Guyana, South America.

Details on Second Tranche:

The Second tranche consisted of 1,320,000 units priced at $0.10 per unit, each consisting of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole, non-transferable, warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing date (tranche) in which the investor participated.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

