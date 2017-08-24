Tajiri Resources Corp. – Advisory to Shareholders on Information Circular and Form of Proxy Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tajiri Resources Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TAJ) would like to provide clarification to shareholders regarding contents of its recently mailed Information Circular (the “Circular”) and form of Proxy (the “Proxy”), relating to the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) to be held September 8th, 2017.

On August 22, 2017 the Company announced the resignation of Mr. Anthony Norman from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Unfortunately, his resignation was received after the mailing deadlines for both the Proxy and the Circular. As such, both documents disclosed Mr. Norman as a candidate for re-election to the Board of Directors. Shareholders are advised that they are not required to vote for or against Mr. Norman as he is not seeking re-election following his resignation. The Board is currently reviewing potential replacements for Mr. Norman and may or may not have found a suitable candidate in to time for nomination at the AGM. An announcement will be made when the Board has come to a decision on the matter.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

