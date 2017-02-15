Tajiri Resources Issues Stock Options, Hires IR

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 14, 2017) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TAJ) reports that it will issue up to 4,000,000 stock options at a price of $0.20 per option to Management, Directors, Employees, and Consultants to the Company. All options will be issued under the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan as approved by shareholders at the March 09th, 2016 Annual General Meeting.

The Company also reports it has entered into an agreement with Paradox Capital Inc. (or “Paradox”), of Montreal, Quebec, to provide Investor Relations services for an initial six month (6) term. Under the agreement the Company will pay to Paradox CDN$6500/month, and issue up to 500,000 stock options. The options will vest quarterly over a 12 month period as per TSXV Regulations and will be priced at $0.20 (twenty). Paradox will help in the marketing of the Company and its projects to Retail, Institutional, and other members of the investment community. Either party can terminate the agreement at any time by providing thirty days written notice (30) to the other.

On Behalf of the Board, Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil, President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.