Take A Break Travel Company of Las Vegas Reviews Summer Vacation Deals

Take A Break Travel has announced a number of awesome summer vacation deals that are available to holidaymakers. The wide variety of impressive options on offer are ideal for families and couples. The destinations make it easier for discerning travelers to enjoy memorable experiences.

The company offers year-round premium holiday deals to club members at discounted prices. The all-inclusive packages provide a worry-free solution to booking and spending time in majestic locations with loved ones. Some of the offers form part of the Wyndham Vacation Resorts, which entered into a partnership with Take A Break Travel. The business relationship expands the variety of vacation options from which to choose.

Take A Break Travel ensures that each customer receives high priority from an agent assigned to the account. This is aimed at providing a personalized service. The agent helps travelers select the ideal summer vacation and plan the itinerary.

Top summer vacation deals

Delray Beach in South Florida is one of the summer hotspots that are well suited to holidaymakers looking to spend time on the beach. This destination features a number of well-preserved dunes, wide beaches and stunning scenery. Beach-goers can access the area through intermeshed sea grapes. Delray Beach attracts thousands of tourists who throng its European-style bistros and upmarket restaurants. The area is nestled between the untouchable splendor of Palm Beach and action-oriented Fort Laudable.

Take A Break Travel summer offerings also include hidden hideouts that provide stretches of quiet paradise. These spots are great options for a romantic getaway or a quiet time with family or friends.

Pass-a-Grille Beach in West Florida is a premium location. It forms part of top destinations featuring Wyndham Vacation Resorts properties. This hidden treasure offers tranquil coastal settings. In addition to natural beauty, holidaymakers can explore a wide variety of art studios. It is home to unique restaurants that provide delicious cuisine and imported beverages.

Summer experiences in Puerto Rico

When looking for some memorable experiences abroad, it is important to consider Margaritaville Vacation Club Wyndham Rio Mar. The property is synonymous with beachside bliss and it is located in Puerto Rico. The destination offers private access to the ocean and a number of fun-filled activities, including windsurfing, jet skiing and scuba diving. It is the perfect spot to laze around in the sun.

Alternatively, holidaymakers can focus on land-based activities, such as playing tennis, gold or beach volleyball. The area is close to the El Yunque Rainforest and the historic Old San Juan. It provides a fabulous setting to sip a fruity cocktail and watch beach-goers enjoy their day in the sun. The Margaritaville Vacation Club Wyndham features a swim-up bar and exquisite accommodation suites.

The resort’s amenities are tropical themed. The accommodation suites provide access to premium comforts, including private balconies with magnificent sea views. Take A Break Travel club members can wind down by taking a trip to the spa facilities. Doing so helps one feel more revitalized and energetic.

The Margaritaville Vacation Club boasts up to ten upmarket restaurants offering both local and international cuisine. The club’s casino is the ideal place to enjoy some awesome moments in front of the slot machines in Puerto Rico.

Mexico

Take A Break Travel holiday summer deals also cover a number of top Mexican destinations. From the famous Cancun and Puerto Vallarta to the beautiful city of Guanajuato, there is no shortage of amazing options. Families can also explore hotspots like Cabo. These destinations feature eye-catching attractions that draw many tourists from America, Canada and the rest of the world.