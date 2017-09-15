Tamron Announces Development of Full-Frame 100-400mm Lens; More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – September 15, 2017) – B&H Photo is pleased to share the announcement of Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD Lens in Canon EF and Nikon F mounts. This super-telephoto zoom is designed to work with full-frame DSLRs and provides a versatile range to help capture distant subjects with ease. It also features various optical technologies, including three Low Dispersion (LD) elements and an eBAND coating to help minimize aberrations and reduce flare, respectively. Also, with construction featuring magnesium alloy, Tamron could keep weight to under 2.5 lb, impressive for this class of lens.

Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1362804-REG/tamron_100_400mm_f_4_5_6_3_di_vc.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1362803-REG/tamron_100_400mm_f_4_5_6_3_di_vc.html

Maximum Aperture Range: f/4.5-6.3

Three Low Dispersion Elements

eBAND and Fluorine Coatings

Ultrasonic Silent Drive Autofocus Motor

VC Image Stabilization

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Compatible with TAP-in Console

Performance of the USD autofocus motor and Vibration Compensation have been optimized through the use of a high-speed Dual Micro-Processing Unit, and this can be fine-tuned through the use on an optional TAP-in Console. The lens also boasts a minimum focus distance of 4.9′ that allows shooters to achieve a magnification ratio of 1:3.6 for close-up imaging. Further improving usability is moisture-resistant construction and a fluorine coating that will help keep the front element clean. Additionally, this lens is compatible with the 1.4x Teleconverter as well as an optional Arca-type compatible tripod mount.

