Tanager Energy Announces Test Results for Its Raptor B #1 Appraisal Well, Polk County, Texas

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) - Tanager Energy Inc. (“Tanager” or the “Corporation“) (TSX VENTURE:TAN) is pleased to announce that testing of its Raptor B #1 well in Polk County, Texas is now complete. The Raptor B #1 well was the second well drilled in Tanager’s Polk County, Texas venture with Paleo Oil Company, LLC (“Paleo“). Tanager and Paleo each own a 50% working interest in the Raptor B #1 well. The well was completed at a measured depth of 2,618-2,630 feet and flow tested over a four day period. The Raptor B #1 tested 1,954 mcf gas per day on a 20/64 choke with stabilized flowing pressure of 940 psi, and a calculated Absolute Open Flow Rate (AOF) of 13,898 mcf gas per day. Like the Raptor A #1, the well produced no formation water.

A suitable gas pipeline connection has been identified and a gas sales contract has been negotiated. This gas pipeline tap will serve the Raptor A #1 well, Raptor B #1 well and additional wells to be drilled in the area in the future. Surveying and negotiation of the terms of a pipeline right of way have already commenced. Tanager will provide an update as to the timing of actual construction of the gas line when future material information becomes available.

Tom M. Crain, Jr., interim Chairman and CEO of Tanager, commented, “Results of the Raptor B #1 appraisal well are very encouraging and are in line with our expectations, confirming the high quality reservoir characteristics of the Yegua sandstone and significant deliverability potential from such shallow wells. These results, along with streamlined drilling and completion costs achieved in our second well, support the decision by Tanager and Paleo to move forward with an aggressive development program targeting our extensive prospect inventory in the Polk County project area.”

Tanager Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “TAN”.

